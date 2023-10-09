NRI young prodigy Tanvee Vallem to represent India in World Junior Billiards Championship

Tanvee Vallem, a nine-year-old Indian-origin girl from Hyderabad, currently residing in Bethesda, Maryland, USA is set to make her mark on the global stage. This young prodigy will be representing India at the prestigious Predator WPA World 10-Ball Junior Championship in Austria, scheduled from October 19-22. This championship, held in Klagenfurt, is renowned for its challenging 10-Ball format. The recent trend of change in Format from 9-Ball to 10-Ball is whole heartedly accepted by fans and players. Her participation in the Austrian tournament is a moment of immense pride for her family, billiards enthusiasts in India, and the global diaspora at large.

The young prodigy’s presence in such a prestigious tournament is not just a personal achievement, but also a significant milestone for India. It underlines the country’s growing prominence in sports beyond cricket and hockey. Tanvee’s journey serves as an inspiring narrative for aspiring athletes across the country and is a testament to India’s potential in nurturing world-class talent even in less conventional sports.

Tanvee is not new to the world of billiards. She recently carved her name into the annals of history by becoming the youngest player to compete at the Predator World Junior 9 Ball Championship in Puerto Rico. She was invited by the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) in conjunction with the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) to represent India. Her exceptional skills and dedication have made her a force to be reckoned with on the international circuit. She took centre stage when she participated in her maiden international event -- SVB Junior Open in October 2022, organised by Matchroom Pool for ages under 17. She had finished joint 33rd.

According to Tanvee's father, her interest in the game started early last year when he got a pool table at home for his own pastime. As Tanvee Vallem prepares to compete on the global stage, her journey may well mark the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Indian billiards. Her achievement could inspire more young talents to take up the sport, further bolstering India’s presence on the international billiards scene. As we look to the future, we can only anticipate the positive ripple effect Tanvee’s participation in the World Junior Billiards Championship will have on aspiring athletes in India and beyond.

The championships will see reigning champions defending their titles, with World 10-Ball Women's Champion Chou and Men's World 8-Ball Champion Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz set to showcase their skills. The other notable Indians Alok Kumar, Chitra, Ranveer Duggal and Laksh Sharma, are also invited to participate in their respective divisions.