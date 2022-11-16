World Snooker C'ship: Vidya Pillai advances to final

Veteran cueist Vidya Pillai, on Wednesday, made her way into the final of the ongoing 2022 IBSF World Snooker Championship Women at Antalya, Turkey. The 44-year-old Indian defeated Thailand's Channoi Panchaya 4-0 in the semifinal.

Up against an opponent younger to her by 30 years, Vidya Pillai left no room for error against the 14-year-old Panchaya in the semifinal. The Chennai woman never seemed to be in any trouble as she cruised to the final.

Pillai will now take on Belgium's Wendy Jans in the final for the World Championship title on Wednesday.

Vidya Pillai has been in tremendous form in Turkey winning all her group stage matches without dropping a frame. She then defeated Mongolia's Narantuya Bayarsaikan 3-1 in the quarterfinal.

