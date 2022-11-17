Vidya Pillai finishes runner-up at IBSF Women's World Snooker Championship

Indian cueist Vidya Pillai, on Thursday, finished as the runner up at the IBSF Snooker World Championship Women in Antalya, Turkey. The 44-year-old went down 3-4 against Belgium's Wendy Jans in the final.

Pillai, who entered the final without losing a single match in the tournament, had a tough start to the title fight surrendering the first frame 19-63. The Indian, however, bounced back well to win the next two frames. The Belgian left no room for error in the next frame as things stood level at 4-4.

Vidya Pillai goes down 3-4 in a hard-fought IBSF Women Snooker World Championship Final which lasted over 5 hours.



What followed was the most tightly contested frame of the final in which Vidya Pillai came up trumps 64-52 to take a 3-2 lead. With the World Championship title just a frame away, the Indian faltered as Wendy Jans won the final two frames to once again defend her World Championship title.

With this loss for Vidya Pillai became only the second Indian woman to finish runner up at the IBSF Women's Snooker World Championship. Previously in 2016, Amee Kamani too had finished second best to Wendy Jans. No Indian woman has ever been crowned Snooker World Champion.

Manan Chandra goes down in Masters section

On the other hand, India's Manan Chandra went down to Wales' Darren Morgan in the final of the Masters section. Chandra had started off the final by winning the first frame 63-52, but things soon went downhill for the Indian. He eventually lost 3-5.



