Pankaj Advani wins Qatar 6Reds Snooker World Cup

Just days after defending his Asian Snooker Championships title, the ace cueist Pankaj Advani has won the 6Reds Soonker World Cup in Doha, Qatar. He defeated Pakistan's Babar Masih 7-5 in the final.



The final started on an even note, with both Pankaj and Babar winning one frame each. The Indian however soon upped his game with some brilliant potting as he raced to a 6-2 lead.

Just when it looked like Babar Masih had surrendered tamely in the final, he hit back. The Pakistani won three frames consecutively to reduce the deficit to 5-6 and give Pankaj Advani a scare.

India's Pankaj Advani wins 6-Red #Snooker World Cup.

Pakistan's Babar Masih clinch Silver Medal. — Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) September 21, 2021

However, the 23-time World Champion is not someone who crumbles under pressure. Pankaj Advani kept his cool, grabbed his chances to pocket the penultimate frame 53-5, and clinch the Qatar 6Reds Snooker World Cup title.



The 36-year-old had earlier defeated Iran's Amir Sarkosh 6-3 in the semifinal, and fellow Indian Ishpreet Singh Chadha 6-2 in the quarters.