Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cue Sports

Pankaj Advani retains Asian Billiards title

Pankaj Advani retained his Asian Billiards title.

Pankaj Advani Asian Billiards Championships
X

Pankaj Advani 

By

PTI

Updated: 20 March 2023 2:54 AM GMT

Star Indian cueist Pankaj Advani retained his Asian Billiards title after defeating compatriot Brijesh Damani 5-1 in the final on Sunday.

Advani, who had lost to Damani in the group stages, was in great form and won the first two games easily.

He scored breaks in each frame, including a century break in the fourth game. Damani also scored a break of 75 in the third frame but eventually had to settle for silver, losing 1-5 at the QBSF Academy.

Pankaj Advani Billiards 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X