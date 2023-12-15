National Billiards C'ships: Pankaj Advani knocked out in 15-Red snooker pre-quarters

Reigning IBSF world champion Pankaj Advani was beaten by his PSPB colleague Sourav Kothari in a 15-Red snooker's Round of 32 match in the National Billiards & Snooker Championships on Friday.

Kothari, who was at the receiving end of Advani in the world billiards finale in Doha last month, prevailed in the best-of-nine frames 64-50, 62-33, 23-51, 80-56, 84-34, 70-16.

Last week, Advani was knocked out in the semi-final of the 6-Red snooker event by eventual champion Malkeet Singh. Advani had finished fourth.

Meanwhile, defending champion Kamal Chawla (RSPB) overpowered Luv Kukreja (Delhi) 5-2 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Chawla's RSPB colleague Md Hussain also moved to the pre-quarterfinals after pulling off a shock win over last year's runner-up Sparsh Pherwani (Maharashtra) 5-3.

Shahbaaz Khan (Maharashtra) also drew eyeballs after seeing off last year's semi-finalist Brijesh Damani (PSPB) 5-3.

Earlier on Thursday, Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu rallied from 0-2 down as she upset defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in the women's billiards final.

After losing the 6-Red snooker final on Sunday and the 15-Red snooker final on Wednesday to Amee, Anupama clinched her maiden senior Nationals crown.

Riding on her luck this time, Anupama denied her opponent the treble. Amee had achieved the feat in 2017.

“It feels special to win my first senior National title. And, to do it in front of my family, friends, and the Tamil Nadu Billiards & Snooker Association community,” said Anupama, who bagged the final three frames 101-60, 101-82, 101-54.