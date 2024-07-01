Pankaj Advani eyes hat-trick of titles at Asian Billiards Championship

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani will aim for a hat-trick of titles in the Asian Billiards Championship beginning at the SABSF Academy in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The four-day tournament is set to showcase top-tier talent from across Asia, including the Indian trio of Advani, Sourav Kothari, and Dhruv Sitwala.



Pankaj boasts of nine Asian billiards title victories since 2005 and has won the event in the last two editions in 2022 and 2023, thus, aiming for a hat trick this time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Advani shared his excitement.

“Traveling to Saudi Arabia for the first time for an international tournament is exciting and thrilling," he said.



"The Asian Billiards Championship, an annual event, features the 100-point format, which is both tricky and exhilarating due to its brevity. Unlike traditional billiards formats, this one leaves no room for complacency. It’s a high-stakes game from the get-go, and you can never predict the winner until the very end," he added.



Talking about the competition he will be facing, Pankaj said, "While I’ve enjoyed success over the years, I try to remain grounded and focused as I understand the unpredictable nature of sport. The field is packed with formidable competitors from India, Thailand, Myanmar, and Singapore, making it a fiercely contested championship,”.

This year has been especially significant for Advani, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum in Shangrao City, China.

Reflecting on this honour, he said, “Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a profound honour. Representing India on the global stage is an immense pride for me as an individual, and I am committed to working hard to bring more accolades to our country,” he concluded.

