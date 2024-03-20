Legendary Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame

Legendary Indian cueist Pankaj Advani was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum in Shangrao City in China adding to his long list of milestones in his glorious career on Tuesday.

Last November, the 38-year-old Indian star won his 26th IBSF (the International Billiards and Snooker Federation) title after beating compatriot Sourav Kothari who had threatened his chances early on in the billiards' long-format contest.



"I am deeply honoured to join the Hall of Fame at the World Billiards Museum. The love and support I've received throughout this incredible journey have been overwhelming and I'm extremely grateful for it," Advani said.

Pankaj Advani has been inducted into the Hall Of Fame at the World Billiards Museum in China!



Advani's unparalleled skill, unwavering dedication, and remarkable achievements have strengthened his status as one of the greatest champions in the history of billiards.



"I am grateful to represent our country and the entire billiards community. I'll continue working hard and dedicate myself to the sport and do my best to make everyone proud," he added.

His journey to the Hall of Fame is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence and his remarkable contributions to the sport. Throughout his career, he has consistently showcased his skill, setting records and winning numerous titles.

After starting his career in 1999, Advani became the first cueist to win the 'Grand Double' by winning both the time and point formats in Billiards in 2005.

Advani has also won two Asian Games gold medal in 2006 and 2010 and was awarded with Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour, in 2005.