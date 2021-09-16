Pankaj Advani defends his Asian Snooker Championships title

Pankaj Advani has won the 2021 Asian Snooker Championship title with a 6-3 win over Iran's Amir Sarkosh. This is the 36-year-old's second Asian Snooker title, after his triumph in 2019.

The 23-time-World Champion from India never looked in any sort of trouble during the match as he raced to a 3-0 lead in the 11 frame final. The Iranian did try his best to crawl his way back in contention, but the experienced Advani seemed to be at his best pocketing the match 6-0.

With his win today, Pankaj Advani becomes only the second Indian after Yasin Merchant to win the Asian Snooker title twice. Alok Kumar and Aditya Mehta have won it once each.

Besides being a two-time champion, Advani has also finished as runner up for a total of four times at the Asian Snooker Championships.

Pankaj Advani will now be seen in action at the Qatar 6Red World Cup along with Ishpreet Singh, starting tomorrow.