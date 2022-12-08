Ishpreet Singh Chadha crowned SAARC Snooker Champion

India's Ishpreet Singh Chadha was crowned the champion at the 2nd Sheikh Kamal SAARC Snooker Championships 2022 in Dhaka on last Thursday.

Chadha defeated fellow Indian Brijesh Damani in the final. He had earlier defeated former World Champion Ahsan Ramzan of Pakistan 4-6 in the semifinal to set up an all-India final clash.

Damani, on the other hand, had gotten better of Afghanistan's Nardir Rohani 6-1 in the semifinals.





Earlier, both Chadha and Damani had topped their respective groups in the league stages of the tournament.

Ishpreet Singh Chadha and Brijesh Damani were the only two Indians in action in the tournament. They were accompanied by officials Rajan Khinvasara - the President of Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), and Sunil Bajaj - Secretary General BSFI.

Bajaj was also elected as the first Secretary General of Billiards Federation of SAARC Countries, the South Asia Cue Sports Association (SACSA) recently for a term of four years.