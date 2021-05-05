Billiards champion Amit Sharma passes away

The current Delhi state Billiards champion and ace cueist, Amit Sharma, passed away from Covid related complications yesterday. He was admitted to the Escorts Hospital located in South Delhi with Oxygen support and was 38 years old.



During his professional career, he was known in the Indian billiards circuit from a very young age. He began playing at the age of 14 and was crowned as the junior state billiards champion in Delhi. He progressed through to the senior stages and was consistently crowned the Delhi State Senior champion time and again.

Sorry to inform about the death of Amit Sharma, former Delhi State player and owner of Sharma Billiards due to Covid-19.



Cue Sports India on behalf of our fraternity pays condolences to his family.



ॐ शान्ति: शान्ति: शान्ति: ॥ pic.twitter.com/VW1LwTYAsV — Cue Sports India 🇮🇳 (@cuesportsindia) May 4, 2021

He was elected as the vice President of the Delhi Billiards and Snooker Association(DBSA) and during his time, was instrumental in reviving tournaments and engaging youngsters in cue sport as well. He also made individual contributions and manufactured cue sports equipment that was used across Delhi in various capacities. The Billiards and Snooker Federation Of India released statement and paid tribute to his contributions to billiards and the stellar work that he did during his tenure as Vice President of the DBSA.



The DBSA, represented by the secretary Mr. Ravi Tandon paid their condolences with a heartfelt message about his contributions to providing equipment and efforts that he took individually to promote cue sports in Delhi.

Amit Sharma is survived by his wife and son.