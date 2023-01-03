1150 players, 15 events — 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships concludes

Indore: The 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships drew to a close on Thursday here at the Sage University Campus. The month-long competition, which started back on 25th November 2022, saw participations from more than 1000 athletes from across the country.

A total of 15 different events - men and women combined, were hosted across age groups under the aegis of the outgoing Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) President Rajan Khinvasara.

The national tournament saw a total of 1150 athletes from the 28 BSFI affiliated state associations flock down to compete for the top honours. The competitions were held across 19 different tables - making it one of the biggest cue sports event in Indian sporting history.

Take a look at all the winners from the 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships here:

Sr No. Event Winner 1 Sub-Junior Boy's Billiards Shahyan Razmi 2 Sub-Junior Boy's Snooker Shahyan Razmi 3 Junior Boy's Billiards Rayaan Razmi 4 Junior Boy's Snooker Digvijay Kadian 5 6-Reds Men's Snooker Ishpreet Singh Chadha 6 6-Reds Ladies' Snooker Vidya Pillai 7 15-Reds Ladies' Snooker Amee Kamani 8 15-Reds Men's Snooker Kamal Chawla 9 Ladies' Senior Billiards Amee Kamani 10 Men's Senior Billiards Brijesh Damani 11 Junior Girl's Snooker Keerthana Pandian 12 Junior Girl's Billiards Keerthana Pandian 13 Sub-Junior Girl's Snooker Aanya Patel 14 Sub-Junior Girl's Billiards L Shruti 15 Senior Master's Snooker Manan Chandra





This was the second national championships held by BSFI in collaboration with Sage University, with whom the federation has penned down a five-year long deal. The 2021 National Billiards and Snooker Championships was held in Sage University Campus, Bhopal.