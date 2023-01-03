Cue Sports
1150 players, 15 events — 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships concludes
Indore: The 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships drew to a close on Thursday here at the Sage University Campus. The month-long competition, which started back on 25th November 2022, saw participations from more than 1000 athletes from across the country.
A total of 15 different events - men and women combined, were hosted across age groups under the aegis of the outgoing Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) President Rajan Khinvasara.
The national tournament saw a total of 1150 athletes from the 28 BSFI affiliated state associations flock down to compete for the top honours. The competitions were held across 19 different tables - making it one of the biggest cue sports event in Indian sporting history.
Take a look at all the winners from the 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships here:
|
Sr No.
|
Event
|
Winner
|
1
|
Sub-Junior Boy's Billiards
|
Shahyan Razmi
|
2
|
Sub-Junior Boy's Snooker
|
Shahyan Razmi
|
3
|
Junior Boy's Billiards
|
Rayaan Razmi
|
4
|
Junior Boy's Snooker
|
Digvijay Kadian
|
5
|
6-Reds Men's Snooker
|
Ishpreet Singh Chadha
|
6
|
6-Reds Ladies' Snooker
|
Vidya Pillai
|
7
|
15-Reds Ladies' Snooker
|
Amee Kamani
|
8
|
15-Reds Men's Snooker
|
Kamal Chawla
|
9
|
Ladies' Senior Billiards
|
Amee Kamani
|
10
|
Men's Senior Billiards
|
Brijesh Damani
|
11
|
Junior Girl's Snooker
|
Keerthana Pandian
|
12
|
Junior Girl's Billiards
|
Keerthana Pandian
|
13
|
Sub-Junior Girl's Snooker
|
Aanya Patel
|
14
|
Sub-Junior Girl's Billiards
|
L Shruti
|
15
|
Senior Master's Snooker
|
Manan Chandra
This was the second national championships held by BSFI in collaboration with Sage University, with whom the federation has penned down a five-year long deal. The 2021 National Billiards and Snooker Championships was held in Sage University Campus, Bhopal.