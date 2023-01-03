Log In
1150 players, 15 events — 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships concludes

The 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships drew to a close on Thursday at the Sage University Campus, Indore.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-03T15:35:57+05:30

Indore: The 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships drew to a close on Thursday here at the Sage University Campus. The month-long competition, which started back on 25th November 2022, saw participations from more than 1000 athletes from across the country.

A total of 15 different events - men and women combined, were hosted across age groups under the aegis of the outgoing Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) President Rajan Khinvasara.

The national tournament saw a total of 1150 athletes from the 28 BSFI affiliated state associations flock down to compete for the top honours. The competitions were held across 19 different tables - making it one of the biggest cue sports event in Indian sporting history.

Take a look at all the winners from the 89th National Billiards and Snooker Championships here:

Sr No.

Event

Winner

1

Sub-Junior Boy's Billiards

Shahyan Razmi

2

Sub-Junior Boy's Snooker

Shahyan Razmi

3

Junior Boy's Billiards

Rayaan Razmi

4

Junior Boy's Snooker

Digvijay Kadian

5

6-Reds Men's Snooker

Ishpreet Singh Chadha

6

6-Reds Ladies' Snooker

Vidya Pillai

7

15-Reds Ladies' Snooker

Amee Kamani

8

15-Reds Men's Snooker

Kamal Chawla

9

Ladies' Senior Billiards

Amee Kamani

10

Men's Senior Billiards

Brijesh Damani

11

Junior Girl's Snooker

Keerthana Pandian

12

Junior Girl's Billiards

Keerthana Pandian

13

Sub-Junior Girl's Snooker

Aanya Patel

14

Sub-Junior Girl's Billiards

L Shruti

15

Senior Master's Snooker

Manan Chandra


This was the second national championships held by BSFI in collaboration with Sage University, with whom the federation has penned down a five-year long deal. The 2021 National Billiards and Snooker Championships was held in Sage University Campus, Bhopal.

Cue Sports Indian Sports 
