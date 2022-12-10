5 snooker players suspended after match-fixing allegations

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has suspended five Chinese snooker players over match fixing allegations. The players have been identified as Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langing and Chang Bingyu.

This suspension comes on the back of an earlier suspension handed out to Liang Wenbo in October earlier this year over an unrevealed "allegations of misconduct."

All six players are expected to stay suspended till the outcome of the already initiated investigation. The players will have the right to appeal, if the charges are brought down on them.



