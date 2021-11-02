God decides your Destiny — Yuvraj Singh eyes a comeback to cricket pitch

The Indian cricket team is going through some turbulent times at the ongoing 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led side fell to consecutive defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and are now staring at an early exit from the showpiece event.



While the heartbreaking losses led to fans reminiscing the good old days of MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and others, it looks like one of them is making a return to the cricket field.

The 2011 World Cup man of the tournament, Yuvraj Singh, recently put out a cryptic Instagram post, announcing that he will return to cricketing action in February next year.

"God decides your destiny !! On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain't nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it's our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," Yuvraj captioned his video post.









Though the southpaw has not revealed on what role is he returning back to the game, his post surely has blown up the internet.

Yuvraj Singh was last seen in action the Road Safety World Series in March earlier this year.