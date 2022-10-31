Women's Candidates Chess: Koneru Humpy loses in tiebreaks

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, on Sunday, crashed out of the 2022-23 Women's Candidates chess after losing to Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk in the quarterfinal tiebreaks.

After the first three games of the tiebreaks ended in deadlocks, Koneru Humpy blundered with the white pieces in the final rapid game. The India number 1 misplaced her bishop to the d2 square in the 16th move and resigned immediately.

"In the last game, I was quite lucky that Humpy blundered a piece right in the opening," Anna Muzychuk said after qualifying for the Pool A semifinals.

The Ukrainian will now face China's Lie Tingjie in the semifinal clash starting on Tuesday.

Humpy led the match for the longest time after having won the first game of the contest with the white pieces. Going into the final game, the Indian just needed a draw but fell to a loss and was forced into tiebreaks.

The loss in tiebreaks means that Koneru Humpy's promising campaign at the 2022-23 Women's Candidates chess tournament comes to an end.