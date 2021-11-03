"Whole of India behind you": Scotland keeper's remark during T20 World Cup creates laugh riot

Indian cricket fans were glued to their screens on Wednesday afternoon, watching Scotland face New Zealand at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The only reason for this excitement was that they hoped Scotland would defeat New Zealand to give India relief in the points table.



A Scotland victory in today's match, followed by India defeating Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia by good margins, could have improved Virat & Co's chances to still reach the semifinals of the tournament. However, the Black Caps clinched a 16-run victory over the Scots to further secure their place in the semis.

As the match was underway, a funny chatter transpired when Scotland keeper encouraged his side's bowler by saying that the 'whole of India is behind you.'



In the 8th over of New Zealand's inning, batter Glenn Phillips was facing Chris Greaves of Scotland, and that is when Scottish keeper Mathew Cross commented to Greaves, "Come on Greavo, whole of India behind you Greavo". His remarks could be heard loud and clear on the stump mic, which led the commentators to laugh aloud.



India will be facing Afghanistan in a crucial encounter on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, and they have to crush Afghanistan with a huge margin to be in the race of the T20 World Cup. New Zealand still needs to lose one of their matches, which could yield some hope for the Indian side.

