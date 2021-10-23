Which Indian superstars who played against Pakistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup have now retired?

The last time India took on Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup was in 2016. That particular game was held at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Several stars and celebrities graced the occasion from the stands and India didn't disappoint. Led by Virat Kohli's half-century and an all-round bowling masterclass, the Men in Blue defeated their arch rivals by six wickets.



Funnily enough, several prominent cricketers who started for India in that game have retired from all forms of international cricket in the years since. Let's remember them and their careers below:

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has not only been the greatest and most successful captain in the history of Indian cricket but has also left an unforgettable mark on world cricket. The 2016 ICC T20 World Cup was Dhoni's last assignment as captain of the Men in Blue. He had led the side to become champions in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007 and even led them to the final against Sri Lanka in 2014 where they ended as runners-up.

Dhoni is back into the fold now as the mentor of the group. As Virat Kohli's side attempts to win its first ICC tournament in what will be captain Kohli's last time leading the group in the shortest format of the sport, there's no doubt that Dhoni's inputs will be crucial.



Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has been a bedrock in India's middle order in the limited formats of the game for several years. The classy left-handed batter has represented India in 78 T20Is and had amassed 1605 runs. Raina has even scored a century for Team India in T20I cricket.

It is an absolute bliss on winning our 4th IPL. Extremely proud to be among such brilliant team players & leadership, heartfelt thanks @ChennaiIPL for putting all the efforts & making this journey a memorable one! #IPLFinal #champions #WhistlePodu #family #Yellove 💛 pic.twitter.com/PyRwWeP6vY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 15, 2021

The 34-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket at the same time as his long-term friend MS Dhoni on Independence Day in 2020. Raina has also had a stellar career in the Indian Premier League and he recently lifted the trophy once again with Chennai Super Kings.



Yuvraj Singh

The man behind two historic World Cup campaigns, Yuvraj Singh has left a unique legacy in the country. From taking Stuart Broad on a roller-coaster ride with the help of six sixes in an over in the 2007 World T20 to being the Player of the Tournament when India won the 2011 World Cup at home, Yuvi has seen and done it all.

Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the Tournament in the victorious 2011 World Cup campaign [Source: Getty]

The left-handed all-rounder has 1177 runs from 58 T20I matches for India. He has also picked up 29 wickets in the format. Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket on June 10, 2019 after serving the senior team for 17 long years!



Ashish Nehra

Despite being with the Indian national team for around 18 years, Ashish Nehra's career was frequently hampered by injuries. This caused him to remain absent from the national team for extended stretches despite being a fine fast bowler. He's the second oldest player to represent India in T20Is (at the age of 38 years and 186 days) and only behind the great Rahul Dravid (38 years and 232 days).

Ashish Nehra retired from international cricket in 2017 [Source: PTI]

Nehra had played 27 T20Is for India, picking up 34 wickets in the same period. His last international game was a T20I against New Zealand on November 1, 2017.

