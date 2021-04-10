"Indiranagar ka gunda hun main!"



This dialogue by Rahul Dravid in the recent Cred advertisement has, quite literally, spread like a wildfire on the internet. Memes are aplenty and netizens are enjoying the rarely seen avatar of an angry Rahul Dravid.





Known for his cool and calm demeanour on and off the cricket field, the Cred advertisement was something out of the comfort zone for India's second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

An angry Rahul Dravid is surely an uncommon sight, but it is not that it has not happened in the past. After all even he is a human, like the rest of us.

When Rahul Dravid got angry for real

Well, this was probably the first and last instance when the fans saw Rahul Dravid angry on the cricket field. And, guess what? He was not even playing!

The incident we are talking about is the final league stage match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) of the Indian Premier League in the year 2014. Dravid who had retired from all the forms of the game last year, was present in the Royals dugout as a mentor.

The equation of the match was pretty simple. Mumbai Indians had to chase down whatever target the Royals set in 14.3 overs to qualify for the Champions League T20. The Royals, on the other hand, had to make sure that MI fail to do so to qualify themself.

In the match, RR set MI a target of 190 to win. The Mumbai batsmen came out all guns blazing but could only manage to equal the score in 14.3 overs.

This meant that MI needed a boundary of the next delivery to qualify, while bowling even a wide would have meant that RR go through to the playoffs and qualify for the Champions League T20.



