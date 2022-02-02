West Bengal sports minister Manoj Tiwary back in IPL auctions after 3 years

Veteran Indian cricketer and West Bengal's Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Manoj Tiwary, is aiming to make a return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is present in the shortlisted list of 590 players for the IPL auctions 2022.

The auctions are due to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 and will additionally feature two new teams - the Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad franchise, taking the tally of the total number of teams to 10 in this edition, who will engage in the bidding war.

Manoj Tiwary has been a familiar face in the IPL and was a part of the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils (presently, Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab and has played in 98 IPL matches, to date.

Tiwary's last stint in the IPL came in 2018 when he donned the jersey of Punjab. In between, Tiwary remained unsold during the 2020 IPL auctions, which was crushing for the experienced player.



In 2018, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab had fought for him and eventually he was sold to the Punjab side after a bid of Rs 1 crore, came his way.

At the upcoming IPL auctions 2022, Manoj Tiwary's base price has been set for Rs. 50 lakhs. Additionally, Tiwary belongs to the list of 61 capped Indian players who have been shortlisted for the mega auction.

Manoj Tiwary is a Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal

The serving Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in West Bengal, Tiwary has scored 1695 runs and has seven half-centuries to his name in the IPL.



Planning to make a comeback at the IPL, the 36-year-old cricketer-cum-politician, will be hopeful of getting picked, especially with this edition of the cash-rich IPL having two more teams in the mix.

Other prominent players who will be up for grabs in the mega-auction include the likes of Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Piyush Chawla, S. Sreesanth, Murali Vijay, Mohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, among other well-known players.