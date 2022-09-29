WATCH: Virat Kohli talks about Roger Federer's 'special ability' in a heartfelt message

Declaring him as the 'greatest of all time for me', star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared a personal video message for tennis legend, Roger Federer after the latter hung up his racquet at the recently concluded Laver Cup 2022 in London's O2 Arena - with his greatest rivals by his side.

Sharing the message via ATP Tour's social media handles, Kohli, who has been an ardent fan of Roger Federer - having had the opportunity to even meet him twice - once in 2015 and later in 2018 during the Australian Open, also posted on his personal social media after the 41-year-old tennis great retired last Friday.

Sharing a picture of both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal sitting next to each other and crying inconsolably after playing the former's last-ever match as a professional athlete, Kohli wrote: Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That's the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me 🙌❤️🫶🏼. When your companions cry for you, you know what you've been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2. @rogerfederer @rafaelnadal

In the video shared by ATP Tour, Kohli also talks about Roger Federer's 'special ability' to unite everyone and make them back him up - a sight very rare for an athlete playing an individual sport. Lauding Federer's aura and his charm to be able to captivate fans across the globe, Kohli paid his tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the video.

