WATCH: Sourav Ganguly relives his Lord's balcony moment at a Durga Puja pandal

As wide-ranging and creative as Durga Puja pandals can be in Kolkata, a particular one this year has decided to bring back the memories of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's historic win in the Natwest series by recreating the iconic Lord's Pavilion.

Garia's Mitali Sangha Club came up with this idea and even had Sourav Ganguly come and inaugurate the unique pandal with quite the fanfare.

Other than recording the incredible win against England on July 13, 2002, by successfully chasing down a total of 326 runs, few can forget how Sourav, the then-captain of the Indian cricket team, taking off his jersey and swinging it around his head from the Lord's balcony, in a triumphant mood. That one picture, few can forget from cricket history.



This time around though, Sourav, who stays in the city as was felicitated on the recreated Lord's balcony at the pandal and the BCCI President waved the Indian flag from it.

Durga Puja in Kolkata is an incredibly festive period with the city going gaga with over-the-top, thematic pandals and clearly, this year, the Lord's Pavilion-inspired pandal will become a must-visit for anyone planning on pandal-hopping in the city.