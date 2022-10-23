WATCH: Rohit Sharma's reaction to Indian national anthem during Pakistan clash goes viral

India enjoyed a dream start to their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, restricting them to 32 for 2 at the end of the powerplay after the first six overs.

While the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar applied pressure from one end, it was the young Arshdeep Singh who reaped the rewards scalping both the Pakistan openers - Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

But, what caught the eyes of the fans across the globe was Indian captain Rohit Sharma's reaction to the country's national anthem before the start of the contest.

Sharma, who was also a part of the inaugural T20 World Cup winning Indian team from 2007, was seen soaking in the occasion with a wry smile as thousands of people sang the Indian national anthem in sync at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.







