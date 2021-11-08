WATCH: Rishabh Pant accidentally steps on bat, immediately pays his respect

Rishabh Pant's gesture during the Super 12 match against Namibia has warmed the hearts of cricket lovers.



Namibia's Nicole Loftie-Eaton desperately put in a dive to complete a run and his bat ended up touching Rishabh Pant's leg who was on guard at the stump. Although Pant did make a last-minute attempt at jumping out of the way, he couldn't clear his left leg which ended up touching Eaton's bat.

In a remarkable gesture that is one of the cornerstones of the Indian culture, Pant immediately touched the bat and then brought his hand close to his chest to mark his respect. Fans who were watching the game immediately started praising Pant for his warm gesture in the middle of the game. Respect for the craft is as important as talent or work ethic. Pant regarding the cricket bat as sacred and making sure that it isn't disrespected showed his humility and the fact that he's still in touch with his roots.

