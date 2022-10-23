WATCH: R Ashwin hits India's winning runs against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India, on Sunday, won an edge of the seat thriller against Pakistan at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

On an evening lit up by the batting great Virat Kohli, it was all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin who smashed the winning runs for India under pressure. With 1 run required off 1 delivery, Ashwin stood still against Mohammad Nawaz and lifted him over mid-off to help India to a famous victory.





Ashwin came out to bat when India after the wicket of Dinesh Karthik. India required 2 runs off the final delivery then.

The first ball he faced, the off-spinner calmly let it slide down the leg and was appropriately called a wide. This was exactly the kind of delivery Nawaz had bowled to scalp Karthik - the only difference being the wicketkeeper went for a sweep and ended up getting stumped after the ball brushed his pad and went to the keeper.

With just 1 required off 1 after the wide, Ashwin maintained his cool to take India over the line and erupt into celebrations.







