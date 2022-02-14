WATCH: Nepal wicketkeeper refuses to run out after a batsman slips

In a heartwarming incident in the middle of a cricket pitch, Nepal Wicketkeeper - Aasif Sheikh, refused to run out Ireland's Andy McBrine after the latter slipped while trying to steal a single.



The incident occurred during the ongoing Oman Quadrangular T20 Series where Ireland took on Nepal at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Batting first in the match, the Irish men were struggling at 114-8 in the 19th over, when non-striker McBrine slipped while trying to steal a single.

The bowler Kamal Singh go to the ball quickly and relayed it to the wicketkeeper Sheikh, who refused to run out McBrine acknowledging the slip.





This is brilliant from Nepal wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh - spirit of cricket moment. pic.twitter.com/704Q85B3gN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 14, 2022





Ireland eventually went on to post a 127 in the quota of of 20 overs before restricting Nepal to 111 to win the match by 16 runs.