WATCH: David Warner's shocking decision to walk instead of taking the DRS

David Warner, who looked to be in good nick with the bat, was dismissed pretty controversially against Pakistan. While facing Shadab Khan, Warner was given out caught behind by the umpire who thought that the Australian batter had nicked the ball.

An Australian batsman walking when he hadn't nicked it? How bizarre is that? #DavidWarner #PakvsAus #T20WorldCup — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) November 11, 2021

Despite having two reviews in hand, the southpaw decided against using it and walked off the field even though he was batting at 49 from 30 and was just a run away from completing a half-century and keeping Australia in the run-chase.

There was no edge detected on the ultraedge, but David Warner didn't review it and walked off with umpire's decision. pic.twitter.com/4pnP0XSDfO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 11, 2021

Controversy stuck when the replays showed that there was a wide gap between the bat and the ball and Warner's decision to walk off didn't make any sense at all. Given the speed of the ball, his experience in the game, the situation of the match, everything points towards the 35-year-old needing to take a review.

This was far from the only controversy in the semi-final clash between Pakistan and Australia. Earlier in the innings, Mohammad Hafeez bowled a freak delivery which took two bounces off the surface of the pitch. Warner danced down the track towards the leg side and smashed it into the stands. The ball was called a no-ball by the umpire.

