"You cannot castle" — R Ashwin teaches chess to Rajasthan Royals teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal: WATCH

Ace Indian cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin was seen playing chess with his Rajasthan Royals teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal in a video posted by the team on Tuesday.

The veteran spinner can be seen multitasking in the video. Ashwin is not only playing the age-old strategy game with the young Jaiswal but also signing merchandise side by side.

If this was not enough, the 35-year-old, who is a stickler for rules in the cricket field, is also seen teaching chess rules to the young Jaiswal. "Castle nahi kar sakta (You cannot castle)," Ashwin tells the southpaw as he attempts to castle when his king is under check.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) also seemed to be impressed with Ashwin's skills and tweeted, "Ek ek haath ho jaye? (Let's play together?)" tagging him.



