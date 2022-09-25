WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane sends teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal off field for indiscipline in Duleep Trophy Final

In a surprising move, the West Zone cricket captain Ajinkya Rahane sent his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field for indiscipline during their ongoing Duleep Trophy Final against South Zone.

Jaiswal was seen indulged in a heated exchange with South Zone batter Ravi Teja, following which the umpires had to interfere in the 50th over of South Zone's fourth innings chase on the fifth day of the match.

Rahane was then seen interfering and calming down Jaiswal, before having a chat with Teja as well to diffuse the situation.

While things seemed to have been calmed down, it escalated again in the 57th over with Jaiswal allegedly hurling expletives against Teja. Skipper Rahane was unpleased with his player's behaviour and duly asked Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field.

West Zone did not bring in a substitute either, following Jaiswal exit and fielded with just 10 players for some time before Satyajeet Bacchav came in.

Jaiswal was later brought back to the field after 7 overs before the start of the 65th over of the innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had earlier in the match smashed a double century in the third innings to help West Zone regain control over the match after they conceded the first innings lead. He had scored 265 off 323 deliveries.