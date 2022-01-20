Captain Virender Sehwag to miss Legends League Cricket matches

Virender Sehwag is set to miss the first two matches of the Legends Cricket League, which is set to get underway with a match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on Thursday, January 20.

Mohammad Kaif is set to take over captaincy duties from Sehwag in the first two matches.

Reliving the old memories with the best in the game! Good to see them and playing again with them. @llct20 pic.twitter.com/LFjGM2w2IK — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) January 20, 2022

"Sehwag has some personal issues so could not come for the opening match. He may join later, I will lead the Indian side in the first two matches," Kaif said on the eve of the tournament.



Kaif added, "I have captained in a lot of matches including at the domestic level. I've also been a coach, mentor and do commentary now in my involvement with the game for many years."

Former Australia World Cup winning coach John Buchanan is the coach of the Indian side at this tournament. Misbah Ul Haq will lead the Asia Lions team which will have a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan players. Former Caribbean skipper Darren Sammy will lead the World Giants team.

India Maharajas Team: Mohammad Kaif (c), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions Team: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan