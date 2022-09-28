Virat Kohli among top 15 highest paid celebrities in the world on Instagram

Ace Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli is amongst the top 15 highest paid celebrities on Instagram across the world. The 33-year-old sits 14th on the list, pocketing a whopping $10,88,000 per Instagram post.

As per a data released by Hopperhq, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid celebrity on Instagram with at $23,97,000 per post. He is followed by Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, Selena Gomez and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the top five.

Virat Kohli is the highest ranked Indian in the list and is ranked ahead of the likes of Katy Perry, Neymar Jr, Miley Cyrus, LeBron James, and others.

The only other Indian to make it into the top 100 in the list is actress Priyanka Chopra in the 27th position. As per the data, Chopra pockets $4,03,000 per post.

Cricketer and Virat Kohli's close friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers too finds a place in the list in the 76th position, earning $97,000 with each post on the social media platform.

Virat Kohli is also amongst the top 4 sports stars on Instagram. He is ranked fourth in terms of followers on the platform, only behind footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.



