Virat Kohli steps down as India's Test captain

Virat Kohli has announced that he is going to step down from Test captaincy. He made the announcement via a Twitter post on Saturday.

"Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it is now," Kohli said in the post. Among other, Kohli thanked former Indian captain MS Dhoni in his post for having shown him the way.

The BCCI shared a post nine minutes after Kohli's Twitter post.

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

This development follows India's series loss in South Africa this week despite having led 1-0 after the first Test. KL Rahul served as Kohli's deputy in the recent series, whereas Rohit Sharma is the official vice-captain of the team, having replaced Ajinkya Rahane late last year.

India next play a Test series against Sri Lanka in late February.

Kohli was removed from ODI captaincy last year but it was expected he would continue in the Test format, given how Team India have made themselves such a dominant force in Tests under his leadership over the last few years.

No Indian fan would have wanted you to go this way @imVkohli, after a defeat. Your contributions as captain have been immense, your presence & energy inspirational, your articulation impressive. You always led from the front. You embodied the spirit of the team. We will miss you. https://t.co/uzI9ixxoYa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 15, 2022

Shashi Tharoor summed up the sentiments of many when he said the manner of Kohli's exit as Test captain is disappointing.

