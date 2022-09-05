MS Dhoni only one who texted me after I left Test captaincy: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli expressed his heartfelt respect for MS Dhoni after India's loss to Pakistan at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Speaking about the former India captain at the press conference after India's last-over defeat in their first match of the Super 4 stage, Kohli said Dhoni was the only teammate who reached out to him after he announced that he would be relinquishing India's Test captaincy.

"When I left Test captaincy, MS Dhoni was the only one among all the cricketers I had played with before who texted me. A lot of people have my number but he was the only one who texted me. It comes from the genuine respect that we have from each other. There is no insecurity from either end in our equation," Kohli said.

"These things matter. I live my life with honesty and these things matter for me.

"I just want to say this, if i have to tell someone about their game, I reach out individually. Even if I have to reach out to them, I do it personally." he added.

Kohli was responding to a question on how he coped with the tough phase he endured off the field and who reached out to him during the phase.

Kohli top scored with 60 during India's 181/7 in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, which Pakistan chased down with one ball to spare.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for Virat Kohli, who scored 60 off 44 balls. "The form is brilliant (talking about Kohli). Needed someone to bat long when the others were getting out. He batted with that tempo as well. Virat getting that score was crucial from the team's point of view."