Mistakes against Pakistan: Virat Kohli has words of comfort for Arshdeep Singh

Virat Kohli said he knows from experience how Arshdeep Singh is feeling after India's narrow defeat to Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kohli had comforting words for the young left-arm pacer, who dropped a sitter of Asif Ali in the 18th over when the game was evenly balanced.

"Under pressure, anyone can make a mistake. It's a big match and the situation was tight. I remember when I first played in the Champions Trophy. Against Pakistan, I remember I hit a very bad shot off Shahid Afridi. Till 5 am next morning, I was only staring at the ceiling, unable to sleep.

"I thought I'll never get a game again, my career is over. So it's natural to feel like this. When the team environment is good then you learn from it and when such an opportunity comes up again, you look forward to it, hoping the ball comes to you.

Anyone can make mistakes under pressure': Virat Kohli backs Arshdeep Singh after loss to Pakistan #IStandWithArshdeepSingh pic.twitter.com/Moj90kzNua — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 5, 2022

"I think I'd credit the management and captain for that team environment. They've created such an environment that the players feel if such an opportunity comes up again, we want it, that moment," he added.