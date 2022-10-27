'Batter shouldn't benefit from a dismissal': Former Australia captain on Virat Kohli's 3 runs

The sensational finish to the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup continues to cause ripples in the world of cricket. Even as both sides prepare for their second group matches on Thursday, it is last Sunday's thriller which continues to be debated.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor has joined the camp which thinks that the three runs Virat Kohli took as byes after his stumps were clattered off a free hit in the 20th over should not have stood.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Taylor said, "I think if the ball hits the stumps you're actually gaining an unfair advantage. Firstly, in the situation like we saw on Sunday night, the ball can deflect anywhere, and secondly, if the fielding team is trying to run the batter out, the bails are already on the ground and you've got to remove the stump, so that's harder as well," Taylor said.

"I think if the batter is bowled or caught off the free hit, you're not out but the ball should then be dead, that would be fair and reasonable. You've got the advantage of not being out off a free hit, but you shouldn't benefit a second time from ﻿what would normally be considered a dismissal," he added.

The Pakistan team, like Taylor, were up in arms after Kohli and Dinesh Karthik used their presence of mind to run three runs as the ball trickled to third man. Umpires Rod Tucker and Marais Erasmus were surrounded by the Pakistan players after the incident.

Former umpire Simon Taufel, on the other hand, took to his LinkedIn profile to post his interpretation of events.

"The umpire made the right decision in signalling Byes after the batters ran three following the ball hitting the stumps and rolling down to 3rd man. For a free hit, the striker cannot be out bowled and therefore the ball is NOT dead on hitting the stumps - the ball is still in play and all conditions under the Laws for Byes are satisfied," he said.

On Thursday, India will look to continue their momentum when they face Netherlands in Sydney. Pakistan will be hoping to get their first points on the board when they face Zimbabwe in Perth.