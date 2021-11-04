Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian male cricketer to sign up for Big Bash League

Unmukt Chand has become the first Indian male cricketer to sign up for Australia's Big Bash League. Chand is all set to feature for the Melbourne Renegades franchise in the upcoming edition. He will be seen playing alongside the likes of Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsha, and Marcus Harris among others during the BBL 2021-22, which begins from December 5.



Earlier this year, Chand had decided to retire from international cricket and play in the USA. As his BCCI contract ended, it allowed him to play in domestic leagues of other countries.





Chand told Cricbuzz, "I've loved watching the Big Bash and players around the world coming in ... it's a great platform and I always wanted to play there. I'm really looking forward in the coming years that I can make a name for myself and hopefully win championships for the teams I play for. I'm really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I've always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven't been to Melbourne before... I know there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it's going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well,"



Chand will travel to Australia later this month and be available for the duration of the tournament. The 28-year-old swashbuckling batter led the India U-19 team to victory at the 2012 World Cup.

He has also represented India A, and had played the IPL for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals.









