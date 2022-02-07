3 Indians in ICC's U19 World Cup team of the tournament

Yash Dhull's impressive leadership that led the India U-19 team to lift the World Cup was acknowledged by the ICC as well as the youngster was chosen the captain of the Most Valuable Team of the mega event.

The 12-member team named by ICC includes three from India, the champions. Besides Dhull as captain, the other Indians are all-rounder Raj Bawa, who returned figures of 5/31 in Saturday's final, and spinner Vicky Ostwal.

The side has Haseebullah Khan from Pakistan and Australia's Teague Wyllie as openers with South African sensation Dewald Brevis being the No.3 batsman. Brevis, who aggregated 506 runs from six matches to become the only second player to score more than 500 runs in a single edition of the tournament, was also announced as the Player of the Tournament.



ICC team: (in batting order)

Haseebullah Khan (wicketkeeper, Pak), Teague Wyllie (Aus), Dewald Brevis (SA), Yash Dhull (captain, Ind), Tom Prest (Eng), Dunith Wellalage (SL), Raj Bawa (Ind), Vicky Ostwal (Ind), Ripon Mondol (Bangla) Awais Ali (Pak), Josh Boyden (Eng), Noor Ahmad (Afg)

