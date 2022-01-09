Cricket
U19 World Cup: India vs West Indies Warm-up Match - Live Scores, Updates
India are playing the hosts in their first practice match in West Indies ahead of the U19 World Cup starting next week.
India won the toss and opted to bat first in their warm-up match against hosts West Indies in Providence on Sunday. The Yash Dhull-led team will be facing Australia in their second practice match before beginning their main tournament campaign next week. These two matches offer the Indian team a final chance to decide their U19 World Cup playing XI.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 9 Jan 2022 6:49 PM GMT
West Indies suffer collapse
A flurry of wickets for India, Manav Parakh the wrecker in chief. Nandu is still unbeaten but wickets are falling all around him. From 30/0, West Indies collapse to 67/4.
WI 68/4 after 19
- 9 Jan 2022 6:23 PM GMT
West Indies chase begins
The hosts' chase begins on a sedate note. Raj Bawa takes the new ball alongside Ravi Kumar today, Hangargekar has not bowled in the first 10 overs today. Shaqkere Parris and Matthew Nandu leading the Windies chase.
WI 32/0 after 10
- 9 Jan 2022 5:59 PM GMT
India vs West Indies: Scorecard
Aaradhya and Yash Dhull the two half centurions in this warm-up match.
- 9 Jan 2022 5:55 PM GMT
Aaradhya Yadav ends with a bang
End of innings. Kaushal Tambe enters at after Dinesh Bana falls cheaply to give able company to Aaradhya. India end their innings with an attacking flurry. Aaradhya stays unbeaten on 82 off 63 balls - the highest scorer of the innings. 8 sixes in his knock!
India score 278/6 in 50 overs
- 9 Jan 2022 5:44 PM GMT
Half century for Aardhya Yadav
Action resumes in Guyana. Nishant Sidhu is gone for 38 as India near 200 in the 43rd over. Aardhya Yadav goes on to score a half-century, he has been joined by keeper Dinesh Bana as India look to finish with a bang. After two early wickets, the Indian middle order has made merry today.
IND 208/5 after 44
- 9 Jan 2022 5:08 PM GMT
India vs West Indies: Bowling scorecard
There has not been an update in the India vs West Indies match for a while now. With the three other matches getting cancelled, do things look ominous for the U19 World Cup?
- 9 Jan 2022 4:08 PM GMT
India U19 scorecard
There were 3 other warm-up matches scheduled for today as well but reports coming in that one or more of those games have been abandoned.
Here's how India's batting scorecard looks so far.
- 9 Jan 2022 3:39 PM GMT
Nishant Sidhu takes up the attack
Nishant Sidhu and Aaradhya Yadav the middle order batsman looking to build a new partnership after the double wicket. Sidhu goes on the offensive in the 34th over - two consecutive sixes. While this match is not being telecast, the main tournament will be shown on Star Sports from 14 January.
IND 163/4 after 36
- 9 Jan 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Dhull out for 52
Two quick wickets! The 83-run partnership between Harnoor and Dhull comes to an end with the opener holing out a catch, Harnoor is out for 29 off 74 balls. Aaradhya Yadav comes in to join Dhull at 5. Dhull brings up his 50 in the 27th over but is then caught out.
IND 103/4 after 28
- 9 Jan 2022 2:47 PM GMT
Captain Yash Dhull begins campaign with a bang
Five fours and two sixes have come off his bat in the last 10 overs - Yash Dhull is sparking this game to life. The Delhi-based batsman had a disappointing Asia cup, but what a note to get started in the West Indies! Dhull has raced into his 40s, batting at a strike rate of close to 100, even as Harnoor holds the other end, batting at a S/R of 30.
IND 74/2 after 20