Cricket
Twitter reacts as black cat makes Friday the 13th appearance at IPL match
The cat made its debut appearance while Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were on strike... with both of them heading back to the changing room shortly after
The 60th IPL 2022 match between RCB and Punjab Kings was exciting with batsmen from both sides scoring large totals. What stood out during one part of the match was a debut appearance of a black cat. In a perfectly timed move and maybe a twist of fate, the cat appeared to cross the path of play while Faf du Plessis was on strike. It resulted in play being halted with everyone turning to have a look. Here are some of the best reactions to the incident.
