CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

Twitter reacts as black cat makes Friday the 13th appearance at IPL match

The cat made its debut appearance while Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were on strike... with both of them heading back to the changing room shortly after

Twitter reacts as black cat makes Friday the 13th appearance at IPL match
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-13T23:03:04+05:30

The 60th IPL 2022 match between RCB and Punjab Kings was exciting with batsmen from both sides scoring large totals. What stood out during one part of the match was a debut appearance of a black cat. In a perfectly timed move and maybe a twist of fate, the cat appeared to cross the path of play while Faf du Plessis was on strike. It resulted in play being halted with everyone turning to have a look. Here are some of the best reactions to the incident.





TATA IPL 2022 Cricket Indian cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X