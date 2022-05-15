Cricket
'This really hurts': Cricket community mourns the sudden death of Andrew Symonds
Legendary Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night. After Rod Marsh and Shane Warne earlier this year, Symonds is the third Australian cricketer to pass away.
In yet another major blow to the cricket fraternity, former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car accident about 50 kilometres outside Townsville, Australia on Saturday night. The legendary cricketer was just 46.
In a statement, Queensland Police said they were investigating the single-car crash in Hervey Range Road.
"Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.
"Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."
Soon, Cricket Australia issued a statement confirming the tragic news, attributed to chair Lachlan Henderson.
"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history.
"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends. On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew's family, team-mates, and friends."
A key member of the Australian outfit during the golden period of cricket, Andrew Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 One-Day Internationals and 14 T20Is in an occasionally controversial, but mostly successful career between 1998 and 2009.
In fact, Symonds was the go-to person for Australia to bank on several occasions and was an integral part of the Kangaoroo's successful World Cup campaigns in 2003 and 2007.
In 2012, Symonds had taken retirement from all formats of the game and shifted to broadcasting, much like his teammate Shane Warne, who also lost his life prematurely, earlier this year, from a suspected heart attack while he was in Koh Samui, Thailand. Symonds was frequent in the commentary box during Australia's home seasons and the Big Bash League.
After Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds is the third cricketer from Australia to pass away this year, each demise being equally crippling for the whole of the cricket community.
Here's how social media is reacting to this tragic news:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.