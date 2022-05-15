'This really hurts': Cricket community mourns the sudden death of Andrew Symonds

In yet another major blow to the cricket fraternity, former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car accident about 50 kilometres outside Townsville, Australia on Saturday night. The legendary cricketer was just 46.

In a statement, Queensland Police said they were investigating the single-car crash in Hervey Range Road.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled.

"Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."

"I actually can't quite believe it, to be honest." 💔



Mark Taylor reacts to the devastating news that Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds has passed away this morning. pic.twitter.com/3Ej7pEI4M7 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) May 14, 2022

Soon, Cricket Australia issued a statement confirming the tragic news, attributed to chair Lachlan Henderson.



"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia's success at World Cups and as part of Queensland's rich cricket history.

"He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends. On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew's family, team-mates, and friends."

A key member of the Australian outfit during the golden period of cricket, Andrew Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 One-Day Internationals and 14 T20Is in an occasionally controversial, but mostly successful career between 1998 and 2009.

In fact, Symonds was the go-to person for Australia to bank on several occasions and was an integral part of the Kangaoroo's successful World Cup campaigns in 2003 and 2007.

In 2012, Symonds had taken retirement from all formats of the game and shifted to broadcasting, much like his teammate Shane Warne, who also lost his life prematurely, earlier this year, from a suspected heart attack while he was in Koh Samui, Thailand. Symonds was frequent in the commentary box during Australia's home seasons and the Big Bash League.

After Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds is the third cricketer from Australia to pass away this year, each demise being equally crippling for the whole of the cricket community.

Here's how social media is reacting to this tragic news:

1.

Vale Andrew Symonds.



We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

2.

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

3.

The famous Symonds-meets-streaker moment from the Gabba in 2008! 💥 pic.twitter.com/sFoN7MKNDI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2022

4.

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That's Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

5.

This is so devastating 😞

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

6.

An incredible look back at Andrew Symonds in 1995 ❤️



A fascinating childhood gave Roy the chance to play for England early in his career 🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



But the loveable larrikin simply couldn't resist the Queensland lifestyle he loved. 🇦🇺🎣#Cricket #RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/ecyzdagGmZ — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) May 15, 2022



7.





Found my copy of Roy's autobiography.



In one of the front pages, this wonderful poetic tribute to Andrew Symonds by Rupert McCall. pic.twitter.com/ZN8Gsba87u — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) May 15, 2022

8.

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news 💔🥲 pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

9.





Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero.



Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent.



RIP SIMMO 😥 — Michael Bevan (@mbevan12) May 15, 2022

10.

11.



As the tributes continue to pour in, it's clear that even if Andrew Symonds wasn't the greatest cricketer of his generation, he certainly was the cricketer every Australian kid back then dreamt of growing up to be. That will perhaps be his greatest legacy #RIPRoy — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) May 15, 2022

12.

What is happening in the world….I can't believe it. Wake up to find another amazing cricketer Andrew Symonds has been lost too soon. 💔 for his family and friends. Not sure Australian cricket fraternity can take much more 😢 #RIPRoy — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 15, 2022

13.

Shocking news #AndrewSymonds! My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6RBUQNwVcy — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 15, 2022

14.



