Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh - Teams, Records, Where to watch

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday promises to be a David vs Goliath battle to decide the winner of India's annual domestic 50-over competition. This will be the seventh final for Tamil Nadu since 2001, while Himachal Pradesh will be playing a domestic final for the first time in history.

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh: Key Players

Having already won the T20 national title, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this season, Tamil Nadu would be eyeing a double. Their side is also packed with big names in white-ball cricket like Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan and Baba Aparajith.



On the other hand, Rishi Dhawan-led Himachal, who stormed into the final crushing Services by 77 runs, have been on a dream run mainly inspired by their captain. Opener Prashant Chopra is also going to be a key player for them.

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh: Squads

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan(c), Akash Vasisht, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Sidharth Sharma, Gurvinder Singh, Sumeet Verma, Priyanshu Khanduri, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria, Vaibhav Arora, Amit Thakur

Tamil Nadu Squad: Baba Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, Vijay Shankar(c), Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Kaushik Gandhi, Sanjay Yadav, Hari Nishanth, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, P Saravana Kumar, Sai Sudharsan



Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh: Where to watch

The Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy final will be live streamed on Hotstar.

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh: Match details

Date: December 26 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur