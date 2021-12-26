Cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy Final LIVE: Tamil Nadu bat first vs Himachal Pradesh - Live Scores, Updates, Blog
Having already won the T20 national title earlier this season, Tamil Nadu would be eyeing a double against underdogs Himachal.
Tamil Nadu are batting first against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in Jaipur on Sunday. This is the seventh final for domestic heavyweights Tamil Nadu, while Himachal Pradesh will be playing a domestic final for the first time in history.
Tamil Nadu (Playing XI): Baba Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, Vijay Shankar(c), Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, R Silambarasan, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier
Himachal Pradesh (Playing XI): Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan(c), Akash Vasisht, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Sidharth Sharma
- 26 Dec 2021 5:30 AM GMT
50-run partnership between Karthik, Indrajith
Himachal goes up in huge appeals for catch behind against Karthik but the danger man is given not out. Himachal go to their main spinner, Mayank Dagar, with this partnership building along nicely. Expect to see plenty of sweep shots from Karthik against the spinner. 50 partnership comes up, off 63 balls.
TN 92/4 after 25
- 26 Dec 2021 5:22 AM GMT
Dinesh Karthik goes on offensive
Dinesh Karthik has seen enough! Swings for the fence. Six! The first 6 of the day. Two balls later, DK swings again for another six. Galetiya the unfortunate bowler. DK smashes him for a third six as he returns in his next over. DK into his 30s.
TN 85/4 after 23
- 26 Dec 2021 5:09 AM GMT
Himachal keep TN under pressure
DK and Indrajith are forced to see their way in. Tamil Nadu's score at the moment not something they would be used to. Both batsmen still in single digits.
TN 60/4 after 20
- 26 Dec 2021 4:43 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu 4 down in 15th over
Another strike for Dhawan! Another catch pouched in the slips. Murugan Ashwin gone for 7. Rishi Dhawan on 2/15 in the final. What a tournament the Himachal skipper has had. Baba Indrajith comes out at 6 to join Karthik.
TN 40/4 after 14.3
- 26 Dec 2021 4:28 AM GMT
Dinesh Karthik enters at 5
What this promotion for these tail-enders also means that someone like Shahrukh Khan will bat at 9 today. The sun is starting to come out in Jaipur, this pitch will be a batting paradise once it dries out. For now, Sai Kishore and Ashwin trundle on. Till Sai Kishore offers a simple catch. Gone for 18.
TN 34/3 after 12
- 26 Dec 2021 4:18 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu send in their spinners to protect batsmen
With Sai and Ashwin now batting at 3 and 4, one wonders when Tamil Nadu will think it safe to send out their regular batsmen - Shankar, Karthik, SRK, Sundar.
TN 28/2 after 10
- 26 Dec 2021 4:00 AM GMT
Rishi Dhawan strikes with 1st ball!
Rishi Dhawan strikes with his first ball! What an instant impact! Jagadeesan is caught behind for 9. Tamil Nadu's two in-form openers are back in the hut early. Murugan Ashwin pushed up to 4! Tamil Nadu seem desperate to save their middle order for when the moisture in the pitch dries up.
TN 17/2 after 6.1
- 26 Dec 2021 3:52 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu settle in
Jagadeesan hits the first boundary of the final! It's tight otherwise though, Himachal's opening pace pair not letting Sai Kishore and Jagadeesan settle down. Galetiya now again strays on to the pads and Sai now gets his first boundary of the day.
TN 15/1 after 5
- 26 Dec 2021 3:39 AM GMT
Early wicket for Himachal
Aparajith and N Jagadeesan open the innings for Tamil Nadu. Vinay Galetiya takes the new ball. And curls the ball into the stumps in the 1st over! Aparajith gone for 2. Sai Kishore sent in at 3.
TN 2/1 after 1.4
- 26 Dec 2021 3:35 AM GMT
Toss: Himachal win toss, elect to field first
Dhawan wins toss against Vijay Shankar.