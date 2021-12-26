Vijay Hazare Trophy Final LIVE: Tamil Nadu bat first vs Himachal Pradesh - Live Scores, Updates, Blog

Tamil Nadu are batting first against Himachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final in Jaipur on Sunday. This is the seventh final for domestic heavyweights Tamil Nadu, while Himachal Pradesh will be playing a domestic final for the first time in history.

Tamil Nadu (Playing XI): Baba Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, Vijay Shankar(c), Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, R Silambarasan, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Warrier

Himachal Pradesh (Playing XI): Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan(c), Akash Vasisht, Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Sidharth Sharma

