T20 World Cup: New Zealand, England wait for Group 2 matches to complete semifinal lineup

New Zealand and England secured their semi-final spots at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

New Zealand who topped Group 1 by net-run-rate will play the second-placed team from Group 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Semi-Final 1 on Wednesday, 9 November.

England who finished second in Group 1 will play the winners of Group 2 at the Adelaide Oval in Semi-Final 2 on Thursday, 10 November.

There is still everything to play for in Group 2 as the fight for qualification continues. The final semi-final spots will be decided on Sunday as South Africa face the Netherlands in Adelaide at 10h30 followed by Pakistan versus Bangladesh at 14h30. India then play Zimbabwe in Melbourne in the last group game of the event starting at 19h00.

Semifinal Dates

9 November - Semi-Final 1 – New Zealand v Group 2 runner up (India/South Africa/Pakistan/Bangladesh) - Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:30 pm IST

10 November – Semi-Final 2 – England v Group 2 winner (India/South Africa)- Adelaide Oval at 1:30 pm IST

Group 2 Equation

India and South Africa are currently the frontrunners to finish at 1st and 2nd in the group, but there are several possibilities that open up in case one of them slips up, or rain decides the match.

India, playing the last group match of the World Cup, will have their equation cut out by the time they take the field against Zimbabwe. Whether it would be a must-win game would be decided by the results of the two other matches.

If India win their match against Zimbabwe or if the India vs Zimbabwe match is a washout, they are assured a top two finish in Group 2. However, if they do not win, they need to hope Pakistan do not win against Bangladesh.