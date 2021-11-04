Cricket
T20 World Cup: Pakistan fans cry foul after Team India steamrolls past Afghanistan
'Fixing' began to trend on Twitter in Pakistan as India annihilated Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup match
Fans of Pakistan, who are on top of the table in Group 2 with four victories and no defeat and with their tickets to the semi-final already booked, didn't seem to be too impressed with the match India's phenomenal victory over Afghanistan. It's no surprise that there's a lot of animosity, bad blood, and rivalry when it comes to the two cricketing powerhouses. However, given India's remarkable return to form against Afghanistan, Pakistan fans went to the extent of accusing the BCCI and Team India of fixing the match on social media.
What's worse is that these accusations weren't light-hearted jokes or senseless comments made by faceless accounts on Twitter, actual sports journalists and even a few celebrities joined the propaganda. They accused the Afghan players of throwing away the match and purposely making mistakes in the field, all in the hope of luxurious IPL contracts.
Here are some of the fan reactions from the other side of the border: