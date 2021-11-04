T20 World Cup: Pakistan fans cry foul after Team India steamrolls past Afghanistan

Fans of Pakistan, who are on top of the table in Group 2 with four victories and no defeat and with their tickets to the semi-final already booked, didn't seem to be too impressed with the match India's phenomenal victory over Afghanistan. It's no surprise that there's a lot of animosity, bad blood, and rivalry when it comes to the two cricketing powerhouses. However, given India's remarkable return to form against Afghanistan, Pakistan fans went to the extent of accusing the BCCI and Team India of fixing the match on social media.



What's worse is that these accusations weren't light-hearted jokes or senseless comments made by faceless accounts on Twitter, actual sports journalists and even a few celebrities joined the propaganda. They accused the Afghan players of throwing away the match and purposely making mistakes in the field, all in the hope of luxurious IPL contracts.

Here are some of the fan reactions from the other side of the border:

When you're ready to lose the match but not your IPL contract - #Fixed#INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) November 3, 2021





Some of #India's players and IPL teams banned for spot/match-fixing:



- Ajay Jadeja

- Mohammed Azharuddin

- Sreesanth

- Ajit Chandila

- Ankeet Chavan

- Chennai Super Kings (2-Years Ban)

- Rajasthan Royals (2-Years Ban)#INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5dAEJXqKtV — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) November 3, 2021

Is it just me or does it seem like Afghanistan isn't too interested in fielding today? Very different attitude from all their previous games.. #INDvsAFG — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) November 3, 2021

Match FIXED.



Economy FIXED.



Aid FIXED.



Government FIXED.



Old habits die hard Afghanistan....... — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) November 3, 2021

India deliberately lost to England in World Cup 2019 & prevented #Pakistan from reaching the semi-finals. Today #Afghanistan is deliberately losing to #India in a #fixed match to help them reaching semifinals. It is always India who fixes sports. #INDvsAFG #T20WorldCup #ICC #BCCI — Umer Inam (@UmerInamPk) November 3, 2021

A question from indian cricket fans!👎You really think KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored massive partnership on merit?You really think Afghanistan played as per their strength ie spinners?Wasn't fielding dramatic?Even conversation between Nabi and Kohli during toss was also fishy! — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 3, 2021





























Everyone knows this is completely a fixed match to fix india in WCT20 and Fix Afghanistan Players in IPL.

Such a shame. #INDvsAFG — Hans Masroor Badvi (@hansbadvi) November 3, 2021

Shaved off grass

Put into bat

Pick up ball & throw to boundary

No Mujeeb

No Passion

Loose deliveries - on repeat@ICC - you've got to investigate for a possibility of #Fixed match! Might as well give India the NRR without playing. Disappointed by #Afghanistan What a shame! — Jibran Ilyas (@agentjay2009) November 3, 2021

Your next task is to win a game without fixing

Le India team#fixed

#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/JdH3H7ZRCd — Usama jutT (@Usama_ilyas_) November 3, 2021

Darren Sammy saying "hey it is a good shot let me give you 3 extra runs"#fixed #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/pBYYA6oSLd — Mirza Hassan 🇰🇼🇵🇰 (@mirzasays_) November 3, 2021











