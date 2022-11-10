T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya playing in Australia with a personal chef by his side

All rounder Hardik Pandya came to India's rescue at the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal against England, with a stunning knock of 68 off 33 deliveries. The 29-year-old helped India overcome a slow start and took the team to a par total in the semifinal.

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya has ferried his personal chef - Aarav Nangia, to Australia. The chef stays and cooks in an apartment nearby the team hotel and keeps the all-rounder fed on his comfort meal of moong dal and khichdi, as per a report in The Indian Express.

"On a regular day, I have to give him 3000 calories and on match days, he has to put in so much effort and spend a lot of energy. He needs energy. So on match days, I give him 4000 calories," Nangia was quoted as saying.

However, this is not the first time Hardik Pandya has carried his chef along with him. When India plays home matches in the country, Nangia reportedly cooks food for the all-rounder in the team hotel itself.





