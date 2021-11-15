T20 World Cup Final: What's common between Yuvraj Singh, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh?

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh powered Australia to a magnificent win over their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in Dubai to help them lift their first T20 World Cup title. While Australia have won more Men's World Cup titles in the 50-over format than any other nation, a T20 World Cup title had long eluded them.



It was Hazlewood's spell that offered a glimpse into how pumped up the Aussies were on the big stage. The 30-year-old had bowled spectacularly well at this same venue in the IPL 2021 Final against Kolkata Knight Riders exactly 30 days ago. On that occasion, he picked up two wickets and conceded just 29 runs while defending a score of 192.

15th October 2021 : Won IPL Trophy

14th November 2021 : Won WT20 WC



Last night, he used that same experience to keep the Kiwis on a leash and got rid of three of their most potent batters in Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, and Glenn Phillips. While the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc conceded runs aplenty, Hazlewood finished the night with an economy rate of 4.00!



If Josh Hazlewood was Australia's go-to man with the ball, then Mitchell Marsh was the guy who got the job done with the bat. Needing 173 to secure their first World Cup title, Marsh came on at a delicate situation after captain Aaron Finch had been dismissed with just 15 runs on the board.

Mitchell Marsh ended up playing a heroic knock with the bat for Australia [Source: ICC]

Marsh announced his intentions straight away by smashing Adam Milne for consecutive boundaries. 80 minutes later, he won Australia the World Cup with an unbeaten 77 off 50 deliveries – his highest score in T20 Internationals.



Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh now find themselves in the exclusive company of former Indian star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh in a unique list of distinction in world cricket. They are the only three players to have won all three World Cups – the U19 World Cup, the 50-over Cricket World Cup, and the T20 World Cup!

Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood with the 2010 U19 Men's World Cup

Marsh and Hazlewood were part of the 2010 Australian squad that won the U19 World Cup. They were also included in the team that lifted the fifth World Cup in Australia's Cricket history in 2015 under Michael Clarke. Last night, they added the World T20 to their collection.

Yuvraj Singh was the first person to complete the achievement after winning the World Cup on home soil in 2011. He had won the U19 World Cup in 2000 and helped India become the inaugural World T20 champions in 2007!

