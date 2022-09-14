Supreme Court paves way for Sourav Ganguly, Jah Shah to continue in BCCI posts

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday passed an order allowing Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make constitutional amendments which will pave the way for current president and secretary Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue holding their posts for another three years.

"Indian cricket is successful not because of judicial review but because of its administration," said Justice Chandrachud as the SC refused to intervene in BCCI's internal administration.

#BREAKING Supreme Court allows amendments to the BCCI Constitution to relax cooling off period requirement for holding one term each as office bearer at State association or BCCI. Cooling off period will apply after two consecutive terms at State Assocition or BCCI pic.twitter.com/Bifxb6Tl5I — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 14, 2022

This is a change of stance from the SC after it had approved some significant reforms recommended by the RM Lodha Committee in 2018 - one of which was that BCCI officials could not continue in office for more than three years.

Instead of a mandatory cooling-off period following six years as an administrator (3 years in state administration + 3 years in BCCI), office bearers are now set to get terms of 6+6 years.

In October 2019, a new BCCI administration was elected with Sourav Ganguly as president, Jay Shah as secretary, Arun Dhumal as treasurer, and Jayesh George as joint secretary. Within two months of taking charge, the Ganguly administration moved the court contesting the cooling-off period.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli heard the BCCI legal counsel Tushar Mehta before passing their order on Wednesday.

However, the SC strongly objected to BCCI's argument on removing the 70-year age cap, and kept the upper age limit at 67 years.

While the BCCI argued that the experience is necessary in managing and administration, the SC responded citing England and Cricket Australia's structure. The bench asked, "Do you see 75+ people managing ECB and CA?"