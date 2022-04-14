'Sunil Gavaskar faced world's best without a helmet': Javed Miandad salutes Indian great

Former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad saluted Sunil Gavaskar for facing fast bowlers without helmets.

Praising his technique and temperament in the PCB podcast on Wednesday, Miandad said that he could conquer the world's best despite being of such small stature because he kept an eye on the ball till the last moment.

"Sunil Gavaskar was one of greatest players I have seen in my life. He faced the top bowlers of the world without wearing a helmet. He was so short but he never let anyone alone. Imran Khan used to tell us to follow Sunil Gavaskar," Miandad said on the PCB podcast.

Miandad also remembered trying to break Gavaskar's concentration when he was batting.

Javed Miandad reminisces poking the great Sunil Gavaskar during his playing days! 😅 pic.twitter.com/zyv7AC12jj — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) April 13, 2022

"Sunil was the best at concentration. I used to try to disturb him all the time. When he would be batting, I would be saying, 'Look, the catch is going to come to me'. When he got out, he used to complain about my chattering. I only have my salute for him," he said.

