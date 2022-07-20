Sourav Ganguly denies being part of Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket, the second season for the competition for retired cricket of which is set to be played in September this year, seemed to have pulled off a big swoop with the signing of Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday. But the BCCI President denied reports of his participation minutes after the league announced his arrival via a press note.

In their statement, the tournament organisers said Ganguly is part of the league for its second season. The statement even quoted Ganguly as saying, "It is going to be a lot of fun playing with other legends."

However, Ganguly told PTI and NDTV: "No, I am not going to be a part of Legends League Cricket. The news isn't true."

Retired players like Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Monty Panesarhave reportedly confirmed their participation to play in the second season of Legends League of Cricket. The season is expected to begin on September 20.

Last year, former cricket players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and England were divided into three teams to represent India, Asia, and the rest of the world.