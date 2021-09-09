Bollywood biopic on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced

The moment is finally here for Indian cricket fans. Sourav Ganguly's biopic has been officially confirmed by the producers themselves. In July, the cricketer himself had stated that the confirmation day was not too far away in an interview with News18 and had also revealed that it would be in Hindi.

BIOPIC ON CRICKET LEGEND SOURAV GANGULY... Producers #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg have announced a biopic on legendary cricketer #SouravGanguly... The remaining details about the biopic will be announced later. @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/JZqO8aj13z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2021

Ganguly tweeted "Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished." He also expressed his delight with the fact that Luv Films will be behind the making of the movie and bringing it to the 'big screen'.

The biopic was at the centre of intense speculation and there were reports that several production houses had approached the cricketer. It was reported that he even had offers to act. Sourav Ganguly had also humorously commented that Hrithik Roshan would not be able to play his role given that their body types are different and it would be strange to have a muscular individual playing his role.

This will be the 4th biopic on an Indian cricketer to have released and Ganguly will join the list of MS Dhoni, M Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar.









