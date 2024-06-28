Olympics Begin In
Watch: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma score 100 against South African women

On what looks like a batting paradise, the Indian openers have looked invincible against the South Africans.

Watch: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma score 100 against South African women
India's Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana added 292 runs for the first wicket on Day 1 of the one off test between India and South Africa. (Photo Credit: BCCI Women/X)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 Jun 2024 9:38 AM GMT

Although it was a sunny day in Chennai, it was the two Indian openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who brought the heat on to the South African women as they added 292 runs for the opening wicket on Day 1 of the one off test between India women and South Africa women.

Both batters completed their centuries in the process and their 292 is now the highest opening partnership ever in women's Tests.

Watch as both batters completed their landmark moment, with Smriti bringing up her second test ton, and a maiden test 100 for young Shafali Verma.

﻿Smriti Mandhana brings up her second ton

Shafali breaks her century duck in tests

﻿

CricketIndian women cricket teamSmriti MandhanaShafali Verma
